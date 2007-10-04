Team ICO Working On "Sequel"

While at TGS, the Official PlayStation Mag team ran into Kaz Hirai. First instinct? The right one: they asked what the hell Team ICO were up to. Kaz's response? Dude had no idea. Luckily, one of his accompanying executives did, and blurted out:

I'm pretty sure they're doing the sequel.

Great! But... sequel to what? No clue, the Sony types realised they may have said too much and shut their yaps. Let's say it's for ICO, if only because we all know where the Shaow of the Colossus ending leads us... OPM (UK) stalks Team ICO for us. No, seriously [Team ICO Gamers]