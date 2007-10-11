The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Team ICO Working On "The Last Canyon"? No.

team_ico_ad.jpgA rumour regarding Team ICO's follow up to PlayStation 2 hit Shadow of the Colossus has been circulating the internet today, citing a preview of Fumito Ueda's PplayStation 3 bound The Last Canyon. According to the rumour, the latest issue of Game Informer describes Team ICO's third game as set in "one gigantic, wide flat desert [...]interspersed with canyons [...]and all of different width and depth" featuring a familiar climbing gameplay aspect and a glider made of wood and cloth. If the preview weren't so poorly written and conceptually so close to SotC, it could have sounded genuine. Fortunately, the Kotaku bullshit detector starting whooping like crazy.

The rumour seems to have originated from a PS3Forums posting titled "Game Informer to reveal the Team ICO game?" with a transcribed article, but no scans, photos or links.Fortunately, Andy McNamara of Game Informer poked his head into the NeoGAF thread on the matter, casting even more serious doubt on the preview. According to GI's Editor-In-Chief "This is not in the next issue of Game Informer. The new GI has something new... but its from another much-loved developer."

Too carefully worded? What if it's in the Game Informer issue after that? McNamara tries to bring sanity to the Team ICO next-gen rumour circus. "Trust me...we'll try to get the next Team ico game... love those guys" he wrote in a follow up post, "But I wouldn't slam the door shut on the next issue yet."

Is Team ICO hard at work on a PS3 project? Most definitely. Is it The Last Canyon? Nah. This rumour is a colossal pile of heart-wrenching lies fabricated by a cruel, cruel man. We continue to wait.

Rumour: Are you ready to glide through "The Last Canyon?" [Team ICO Gamers]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles