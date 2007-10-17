Test Your Playstation Knowledge, Win PS Schwag

Over at the official Playstation blog, SCEA is running a little trivia contest to giveaway and collection of Playstation schwag. I can't quite make out what all is in the photo but it looks like a ballcap, a beanie, a notebook, a pen, a luggage tag, a jacket or shirt, a wallety looking thing and perhaps a huge gold belt buckle, or maybe I'm making that last one up.

The questions are: 1. What was the date of the launch of the first PlayStation in the U.S.? 2. What PlayStation launch title 'shot fireworks' into the industry? 3. On what date were plans for PlayStation 3 first shared? 4. Name one team that is playing in the NHL FaceOff section of the U R Not E commercial? 5. What was the name of the first PlayStation title from these developers?

a. Naughty Dog b. Insomniac c. Eidetic

6. What is the full name of the female member of Interpol in Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus? 7. What game is this character from?

8. How many power cells and precursor orbs were there to collect in Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy? 9. According to the famed PS9 commercial, PS9's electronic spores do what? 10. What is the weight difference between the original PSP and the recently announced PSP-2000?

Hop on over to their site to read the rules and how to enter.

