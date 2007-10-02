Tetris Splash Dives Onto XBLA This Wednesday

Love Tetris? Love water? Then you're going to love Tetris Splash, the Xbox Live Arcade update to the 22-year old block-dropping puzzler that features classic Tetris gameplay... but underwater. Tetris Splash features online multiplayer support for six players and loads of "beautiful aquatic backscapes".

Worth the 800 Microsoft Points? Totally. You had me at "beautiful aquatic backscapes", gentlemen.