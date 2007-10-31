That's right, Australia. Bet you never thought we'd actually see it, but here we are, 1989's "classic" TMNT arcade game is finally available for 400 points. Go knock yourselves out. A word of warning, though: don't forget your rose-tinted glasses.
400 points?
I was able to download the FULL GAME for free??
Or was that some kind of a limited time thing . .