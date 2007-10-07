The Assassin's Creed Collector's Edition Figure: Now In Full Colour

A few weeks back, our good friend Cheapy D revealed that the Assassin's Creed Collector's Edition would include a nice little collectible Altair figure. Unfortunately, all we had at the time was a simple black and white photo. But thankfully, German website cynamite.de has gotten a nice colour photo of the whole set for us to check out, although truthfully, his outfit is mostly white anyway. I love that these collector's editions are getting more and more elaborate. Pretty soon they'll just come with a little game dev inside to help you through the game.

[Thanks, Phil]