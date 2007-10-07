The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Assassin's Creed Collector's Edition Figure: Now In Full Colour

detail.jpgA few weeks back, our good friend Cheapy D revealed that the Assassin's Creed Collector's Edition would include a nice little collectible Altair figure. Unfortunately, all we had at the time was a simple black and white photo. But thankfully, German website cynamite.de has gotten a nice colour photo of the whole set for us to check out, although truthfully, his outfit is mostly white anyway. I love that these collector's editions are getting more and more elaborate. Pretty soon they'll just come with a little game dev inside to help you through the game.

[Thanks, Phil]

Comments

  • klif-e Guest

    any idea if this is coming out in Australia?

    price?

    date?

    0
  • Jase Guest

    Unfortunately no, we are getting a Limited Edition which will be in a collectable metal tin, similar to Halo 3 or Gears of War. There are a few more extras inside (comic book etc) but nothing to get excited about.

    Your looking at about $99 - $119 depending on which format you buy it for and it should be out on the 15/11/07.

    You can however import the Collectors Edition via Play-Asia or similar sites, the price will vary.

    Hope that answers some questions.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles