To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Heavy Heart, Old Friend and One Cruddy Pumpkin

So I think I've found the place for the Denver funde razor. It's this cool Denver bar that has a back room concert club, one of the nicest in town. There's a stage, a big screen, a separate bar and top of the line sound system. I think it can hold about 300, but my guess is I'll be lucky if 100 show up. I talked to the manager today and he said I can rent it for not too much. I'm going to try and swing by there next week to check it out and put down the deposit. Once the venue is locked in I'll spill the details.

