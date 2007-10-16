The Best Beautiful Katamari Display in Akihabara

Posters are boring! If you are going to capture savvy Tokyo shoppers' wallets, you must capture their imagination. What better way than to do that through crazy in-store displays. Later this week, Beautiful Katamari will go on sale in Japan. To whip Akihabara shoppers up into a frenzy, Sofmap has a display case with a katamari made from figurines. Besides the ubitiquitus [email protected] toys, there are figurines of girls wearing sailor uniforms and swimsuits. The sign on the display reads something like:

That's mine...!! A katamari of evil corruption!!

AKA a big ball of nerd heroin! Close up after the jump. Yes, those are pantsu. Beautiful Katamari [Akiba Blog]