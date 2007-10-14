I suppose it was just a matter of time before this happened, but I must admit I'm rather surprised it happened so soon. Thursday it was announced (and rather quietly I might add) on BioShock's community website, The Cult of Rapture, that a downloadable tool is now available that will revoke one of your activation tokens. What does this mean exactly? Well mainly it means that you will now be able to erase and reload your copy of BioShock onto your PC as many times as you want without using up one of your activation "tokens" provided you don't make any major changes to your current hardware. The tool is downloadable on The Cult of Rapture website which also lists a nice lengthy FAQ that should answer any questions you may have about the tool, its uses and whether you even need it or not. Maybe now we can finally put this whole activation fracas to rest.
The BioShock Activation Revoke Tool
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink