The Blue and White DS Zelda Mod

dsbluemod.jpg I always like seeing a nice mod and one that goes to benefit a charity always wins extra points with me. eBay seller page8205 has created this lovely sky blue and white DS Lite case mod complete with Legend of Zelda crest and mini LED lights. Now before you get all excited and start bidding, please be aware this auction takes place in Australia, but they will send to the US and several other countries. Currently, there are six days left and with three bidders, the price is at a reasonable $255. Once the auction is over, 15% of the profits will go to one of my favourite charities, Penny Arcade's Child's Play. Always nice to see gamers doing good.

