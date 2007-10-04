The Consoles Defined in One Sentence

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ps3_xbox360_wii.jpg The October issue of Wired mag has a nice succinct nerd encyclopedia that does a fine job of defining things in a single sentence. Game-wise, this is what they've got on the seventh generation consoles:

Wii. A motion-sensing controller, simple games, and a low price make this the top 7th-genner.

Xbox 360. Brilliantly conceived online-community features give this box sizzle.

PS3. Stellar specs can't make up for the high price and late release — a missed opportunity.

Agree? Disagree? Can do better? Discuss. Consoles Defined [Infendo]

  • Jaime Guest

    Brian Ashcraft - A complete fanboy who loves everything non-playstation and reflects this opinion through every article he writes on Kotaku.

