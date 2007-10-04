The Consoles Defined in One Sentence

The October issue of Wired mag has a nice succinct nerd encyclopedia that does a fine job of defining things in a single sentence. Game-wise, this is what they've got on the seventh generation consoles:

Wii. A motion-sensing controller, simple games, and a low price make this the top 7th-genner. Xbox 360. Brilliantly conceived online-community features give this box sizzle. PS3. Stellar specs can't make up for the high price and late release — a missed opportunity.

Agree? Disagree? Can do better? Discuss. Consoles Defined [Infendo]