The Consoles Defined in One Sentence

The October issue of Wired mag has a nice succinct nerd encyclopedia that does a fine job of defining things in a single sentence. Game-wise, this is what they've got on the seventh generation consoles:
Wii. A motion-sensing controller, simple games, and a low price make this the top 7th-genner.
Xbox 360. Brilliantly conceived online-community features give this box sizzle.
PS3. Stellar specs can't make up for the high price and late release — a missed opportunity.
Agree? Disagree? Can do better? Discuss. Consoles Defined [Infendo]
Brian Ashcraft - A complete fanboy who loves everything non-playstation and reflects this opinion through every article he writes on Kotaku.