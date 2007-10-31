The Cutest Portal Papercraft

When will the internets love affair with Portal end? Who knows. From where we're sitting we could be getting emails about pumpkins, plushies and God knows what else until the very end of time. Today's contribution is this adorable papercraft from the adorably-named Tubbypaws. Thankfully, it does not feature the Weighted Companion Cube, which to be frank we're getting a little sick of, and dwells solely on portals, the gun and the cake-hungry lass with the funny legs. Those feeling crafty can print off the blueprints at the link below. Portal Papercraft [Tubbypaws]