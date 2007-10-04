The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Fight Like a Girl Halo Charity Tourney

1461120435_94bb0af7d4_o.jpg

Hawty McBloggy points out that they second annual Flight Like A Girl Halo Tournament kicks off later this month. Entry is $US 10 each for the Halo 3 FFA and 2V2 tourneys with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

The event is Oct. 20 on Xbox Live at 11 a.m. PST and is, despite its name, open to anyone, whether you fight like a girls or not. Sounds like a good time for a good cause.

Sign Up [Komen Donations, via Hawty McBloggy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles