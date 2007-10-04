The Fight Like a Girl Halo Charity Tourney

Hawty McBloggy points out that they second annual Flight Like A Girl Halo Tournament kicks off later this month. Entry is $US 10 each for the Halo 3 FFA and 2V2 tourneys with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

The event is Oct. 20 on Xbox Live at 11 a.m. PST and is, despite its name, open to anyone, whether you fight like a girls or not. Sounds like a good time for a good cause.

Sign Up [Komen Donations, via Hawty McBloggy]