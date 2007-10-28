The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Guitar Hero Recharge Kit

adux_1973_5028450.jpeg For all you Guitar Hero III rockers who are ready to shred with those fancy wireless guitars, Red Octane is releasing their first party Guitar Hero Recharge Kit. The kit, available only on Red Octane's website, will recharge the batteries on your 360 or PS3 wireless GH guitar so you can keep on rockin' all through the night (Sorry Wii, no recharge for you). It is available for pre-order now and will begin shipping Oct. 30. Look for the sub standard Mad Catz version soon at a store near you.

Guitar Hero III Single Recharge Kit [Red Octane]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles