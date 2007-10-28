The Guitar Hero Recharge Kit

For all you Guitar Hero III rockers who are ready to shred with those fancy wireless guitars, Red Octane is releasing their first party Guitar Hero Recharge Kit. The kit, available only on Red Octane's website, will recharge the batteries on your 360 or PS3 wireless GH guitar so you can keep on rockin' all through the night (Sorry Wii, no recharge for you). It is available for pre-order now and will begin shipping Oct. 30. Look for the sub standard Mad Catz version soon at a store near you.

Guitar Hero III Single Recharge Kit [Red Octane]