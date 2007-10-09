The Halo 3 Shwag Winner Is...

Last month we sent you scrambling for Fahey's words of wisdom in a hunt for the answers to our latest trivia contest. The winner, we said, would get a Master Chief sack filled to the brim with Halo 3 goodies, from an Xbox 360 console to controllers, the game and other knick-knacks.

This morning we sorted through the winning answers and randomly selected one lucky person to win the sack o' Halo goodness. Hit the jump for the luck winner. The lucky Kotakuite and Halo 3 shwag winner gets: Halo 3-themed Xbox 360 Two Halo 3-themed McFarlane Xbox 360 controllers A Halo 3-themed wireless headset A Legendary Edition of Halo 3 A Master Chief duffel bag Master Chief dog tags 3200 Microsoft points Three unused Halo 3 Slurpee cups A coupon for a free Slurpee A limited edition bottle of Halo 3 Game Fuel A Halo 3 Game Fuel T-shirt An Xbox 360 notepad A first aid kit Rations

And the winner is Andrea Bolner of Indiana. Andrea has already been contacted and emailed us mailing details, so there's no chance we'll have to pick a new winner. Sorry guys. If it helps we'll be giving out some more World in Conflict goodies, including a skateboard, as well as a Legendary Edition of Halo 3 in the coming days/week.

Yeah, that probably doesn't help, but don't worry there will be just as many fun giveaways in the coming months.