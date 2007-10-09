The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Halo 3 Shwag Winner Is...

haloprize.JPG Last month we sent you scrambling for Fahey's words of wisdom in a hunt for the answers to our latest trivia contest. The winner, we said, would get a Master Chief sack filled to the brim with Halo 3 goodies, from an Xbox 360 console to controllers, the game and other knick-knacks.

This morning we sorted through the winning answers and randomly selected one lucky person to win the sack o' Halo goodness. Hit the jump for the luck winner.The lucky Kotakuite and Halo 3 shwag winner gets: Halo 3-themed Xbox 360 Two Halo 3-themed McFarlane Xbox 360 controllers A Halo 3-themed wireless headset A Legendary Edition of Halo 3 A Master Chief duffel bag Master Chief dog tags 3200 Microsoft points Three unused Halo 3 Slurpee cups A coupon for a free Slurpee A limited edition bottle of Halo 3 Game Fuel A Halo 3 Game Fuel T-shirt An Xbox 360 notepad A first aid kit Rations

And the winner is Andrea Bolner of Indiana. Andrea has already been contacted and emailed us mailing details, so there's no chance we'll have to pick a new winner. Sorry guys. If it helps we'll be giving out some more World in Conflict goodies, including a skateboard, as well as a Legendary Edition of Halo 3 in the coming days/week.

Yeah, that probably doesn't help, but don't worry there will be just as many fun giveaways in the coming months.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles