The History of Lego Zanzibar

Don't worry, kids. The Halo hype will die down soon and you won't have to roll those pretty little eyes every time we post something about the biggest entertainment event of the year(!!!). Once your eyeballs stop rotating and you're done vocalising your disgust, give Alex Kobbs' clip some retina time. He's foregone years of healthy social interaction to spend time with his massive Lego block recreation of Halo's multiplayer map Zanzibar. Give the man a hand.