I went through a phrase, a phase in which I was doing posts on popstar sim THE [email protected] — sometimes every day. I've slowed down and only to only once or twice a month. And with that, I bring you this month's [email protected] post...
Katamari is known for its catchy tunes. Beautiful Katamari should be no exception! The Bandai Namco's current Xbox 360 exclusive features a sugary sweet song from another Bandai Namco Xbox 360 exclusive, THE [email protected]. Above, that's it in-game in the Japanese version. No reason to doubt its in the English-language one. Can anyone confirm this?
Hit the jump for the song and idols clumping together.
Thanks, Miki!
