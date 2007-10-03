For those living in Japan and for those who own an Xbox 360, good news! Microsoft sent word that Bandai Namco's popstar sim THE [email protected] is now available as part of the 360's budget "Platinum Collection" for a mere ¥2,940 ($US 25) starting November 1st. That's nothing! The game is certified nerd heroin, boasting a million [email protected] items downloaded via Xbox Live marketplace. That's a not a lot, it's a shit ton. Surely, enough for an English localisation?