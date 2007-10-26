The Japanese Hardware Chart

I wish I could lead off this post with good news that Seaman 2 greased the way for a strong week of PlayStation 2 sales, but, unsurprisingly, it wasn't much of a hardware mover. Actually, the PlayStation 2 performed almost exactly as it had the week before, besting only the Xbox 360, sales of which dropped some 50% week-to-week. Wii sales continue to slump as Japanese gamers wait desperately for something new and worthwhile to play.

Sorry, it's really quite a dull week, hardware-wise. So here's a picture of a bunny with a crimson and black Nintendo DS Lite on its head.

Nintendo DS Lite - 70,608

PSP - 58,669

Wii - 24,932

PlayStation 3 - 17,130

PlayStation 2 - 10,281

Xbox 360 - 3,011

Media Create Weekly Sales