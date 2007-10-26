The Japanese Hardware Chart

I wish I could lead off this post with good news that Seaman 2 greased the way for a strong week of PlayStation 2 sales, but, unsurprisingly, it wasn't much of a hardware mover. Actually, the PlayStation 2 performed almost exactly as it had the week before, besting only the Xbox 360, sales of which dropped some 50% week-to-week. Wii sales continue to slump as Japanese gamers wait desperately for something new and worthwhile to play.
Sorry, it's really quite a dull week, hardware-wise. So here's a picture of a bunny with a crimson and black Nintendo DS Lite on its head.
- Nintendo DS Lite - 70,608
- PSP - 58,669
- Wii - 24,932
- PlayStation 3 - 17,130
- PlayStation 2 - 10,281
- Xbox 360 - 3,011
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink