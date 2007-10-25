The Japanese Software Chart

Seaman! Buckets and buckets of Seaman! That's what Japanese gamers gobbled up this week, as Sega's sequel to the Dreamcast test of patience from Vivarium for the PlayStation 2 topped the Japanese sales charts. The voice activated, missing link-raising sim just barely beat out Nintendo's newest non-game for the Nintendo DS, DS Bungaku Zenshuu, a collection of Japanese literature readable on the dual screen sensation.

The only other exciting sales news was the debut of Beautiful Katamari for the Xbox 360 cracking the top ten and Lair for the PlayStation 3 hanging tough in the top 30. Also, I'm sure many of you were curious about the placement of DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense Shin Tantei Series: Kyoto Atami Zekkai no Kotou - Satsui no Wana. It held strong for another week and should best the 100,000 mark any day now. Sleep well, sales figure faithful.

01. Seaman 2 (PS2) - 33,000 / NEW 02. DS Bungaku Zenshuu (DS) - 32,000 / NEW 03. Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Meteor (PS2) - 20,000 / 271,000 04. DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense Shin Tantei Series: Kyoto Atami Zekkai no Kotou - Satsui no Wana (DS) - 20,000 / 81,000 05. Gundam Battle Chronicle (PSP) - 19,000 / 133,000 06. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS) - 19,000 / 521,000 07. Beautiful Katamari (360) - 19,000 / NEW 08. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Shadow Expedition Party (DS) - 16,000 / 457,000 09. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) - 15,000 / 646,000 10. Banushi Life Game: Winners Circle (DS) - 15,000 / NEW 11. KanKen DS 2 + Jouyou Kanji Jiten (DS) 12. Wii Sports (Wii) 13. Tamagotchi no Puchi Puchi Omisecchi: Mina San Kyu (DS) 14. Galaxy Angel II: Mugen Kairou no Kagi (PS2) 15. Mario Party 8 (Wii) 16. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS) 17. Mario Kart DS (DS) 18. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII (PSP) 19. Tashiten: Tashite 10 ni Suru Monogatari (DS) 20. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 21. Lair (PS3) 22. Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops+ (PSP) 23. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) 24. Wii Play (Wii) 25. Jikkyou Powerful Major League 2 (PS2) 26. ASH: Archaic Sealed Heat (DS) 27. Brain Age 2: More Training In Minutes A Day (DS) 28. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS) 29. Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Meteor (Wii) 30. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)