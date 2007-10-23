The K-O-T-A-K-U Paper Planes

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

louisplanes.jpg Hey, those not only spell out "Kotaku," they also can FLY. Yes, those are paper airplanes from Kotakuite Louis. Neato! Let's bring latecomers up to speed: We're doing a paper airplane contest for Ace Combat 6. We've got a bundle of goodies that includes Ace Combat 6, glossy, photo-quality screenshots autographed by the game's producer and director, Ace Combat 6 Xbox 360 faceplates and the AC6 Flightstick set. To win this bundle you've gotta fold, cut, glue bits of paper together in hopes of creating a truly gnarly paper jet plane. They don't have to actually fly, but hey, if they do, that's a major plus. Be sure to snap a pic of your creation with something that says "Kotaku" and send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Add "Ace Combat 6 Contest" to your subject line. Deadline is October 25th.

