The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Caker

wind_waker_cake_top.jpgWhat hath a new video game cake post wrought? A flood of new video game cake submissions! While I certainly don't plan on making a habit of publishing daily posts on nerdy wedding desserts (or fashioning awful pun headlines), someone's gone ahead and done something awesome again, forcing my hand to set this post to "Publish" status. Reader Ash and her husband had this fantastic The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker cake made for their wedding day, writing that "this was the one way we could really express ourselves in the wedding without making parents go crazy." Full shots after the jump.wind_waker_cake_full.jpg

Pretty, awesome and pretty awesome. Now I put my cake evaluation career on indefinite hold. It's been fun.

