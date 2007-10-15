Earlier today I posted about the Lost easter eggs that people have been finding in Half-Life 2, specifically a Dharma Initiative like logo and the mysterious Lost numbers. I put out a call for folks to send in any that they found and Kotakuite, External Gazer got right on and emailed us a picture of the numbers which we did not have before. So there it is in all it's easer eggy glory. If anyone finds any more, be sure to send them our way!
The LOST Numbers in HL2
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink