The LOST Numbers in HL2

lostnumbershl2.jpg Earlier today I posted about the Lost easter eggs that people have been finding in Half-Life 2, specifically a Dharma Initiative like logo and the mysterious Lost numbers. I put out a call for folks to send in any that they found and Kotakuite, External Gazer got right on and emailed us a picture of the numbers which we did not have before. So there it is in all it's easer eggy glory. If anyone finds any more, be sure to send them our way!

