The Morning Show's Other Gaming Expert

Leave it to Jack to steal the anti-Halo 3 spotlight from someone even more deserving of our scrutiny. During JT's appearance on The Morning Show that Crecente picked over last week, Dr. Susan Bartel also appeared on the show to condemn violent games using the amazingly technical explanation that "When kids play violent video games, we can see that their brains are different than when they play non-violent games," going on to say that "We can see a very big difference in their brains which tells us how dangerous these games can be." Right, because brain activity is bad of course. When co-host Juliet asks how the increased brain activity is dangerous, Dr. Bartel leaps into a rant on how a child gets into the role and could kill people if bumped into in the street, completely dodging the question. Then she wraps the whole thing up by suggesting that last week's Cleveland school shooting was prompted by violent games. "They're going to react in that same highly aroused, angry way and we saw what just happened yesterday..." Of course there was no link to video games involved in said shooting, but that's neither here nor there, is it?

The best part of the Game Politics article posted this morning is when they reveal Dr. Susan's area of expertise. What qualifies her to comment on video game violence and its effect on children? You dare to question the author of Dr. Susan's Girls-only Weight Loss Guide: The Easy, Fun Way to Look and Feel Good?

They've got the video of Dr. Susan's performance up over at Game Politics, complete with a brief cameo by our favourite lawyer. If these two ever team up it could lead to an extinction-level bullshit explosion. Who is this Person & Why is She Saying These Awful Things About Halo 3 ??? [Game Politics]