The Ms. Pac-Man Necklace

Etsy does it again! Artist SparkleMe created this cute Ms. Pac Man necklace and put it up for sale on the craftster website not too long ago. Of course it didn't last long and sold almost immediately (these things always do), so if you were hoping to pick this up for your loved one or maybe yourself, I'm afraid you've missed the boat. Aeropause's Eric Munn already snapped up this beauty for his lovely wife. Sorry, maybe next time.