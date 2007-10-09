The Neogeo Triple Play

We knew that Neogeo titles were coming to the Wii Virtual Console, but who knew they would come so soon, and in such abundance? Nintendo dedicated the entire week to the premier fighting platform of the early 90s, releasing Fatal Fury, World Heroes, and Art of Fighting all at once, all for you. Each game costs 900 Wii Points, so do you want to take down Geese Howard, Mr. Karate, or Geegus? Which flavor of Neogeo fighter suits your tastes? Will SNK ever create a boss character whose name sounds halfway menacing? All of these answers and less can be found in this week's VC update.

WII-KLY UPDATE: THREE NEW CLASSIC GAMES ADDED TO WII SHOP CHANNEL

Oct. 8, 2007

This week, Nintendo adds another delicious category to its smorgasbord of classic titles. NEOGEO games will now be appearing in the Wii Shop Channel for download. NEOGEO becomes the sixth platform represented in the Wii Shop Channel, and it adds additional depth and breadth to the best selection of classic games available.

Hard-core gamers will especially appreciate the vibrant, arcade-quality graphics and the ability to finally play games they might have missed during the NEOGEO heyday. The first NEOGEO offering includes three fighting games that are a mix of familiar franchises and cult classics. Dive in and check out the deep game play, diverse characters and special moves and combos.

The three new classic games go live at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Nintendo adds new games to the Wii Shop Channel every Monday. Wiiï¿½ owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Pointsï¿½ to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:

FATAL FURY (NEOGEO, 1-2 players, rated T for Teen - Violence, 900 Wii Points): Released in 1991 and one of the longest-running series in the fighting-game genre, this title introduced players to Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard and Joe Higashi. Select one of the three and visit many locations as your chosen fighter engages in numerous street fights around the fictional city of South Town. If you're good enough, you'll eventually take on Billy Kane and then his boss, the notorious crime lord Geese Howard. Use each fighter's own finishing manoeuvre and battle in two different planes on the screen, one in the foreground and the other farther away in the background. The game also features a two-player mode that is well known for its unique setup, which allows fighters to both fight and help each other. Do you have what it takes to win the King of Fighters tournament?

WORLD HEROES (NEOGEO, 1-2 players, rated T for Teen - Animated Blood, Violence, 900 Wii Points): A fighting game released in 1992 featuring eight characters, including Hanzo, Janne and Rasputin, modeled on historical figures from throughout the ages. The fighters compete against each other to become the world's toughest combatant, with players using a setup consisting of only three buttons (one each for punching, kicking and throwing). Adding to this unique system is the fact that the strength of your offensive blow depends on how long the button is pressed and held. Along with regular match styles, Death Match mode is also available and features mines, electrified ropes and other dangerous objects in the battle arena that can change conditions during the fight or damage players. Enjoy the wide range of combat forms as you take on history's best!

ART OF FIGHTING (NEOGEO, 1-2 players, rated T for Teen - Animated Blood, Violence, 900 Wii Points): This fighting game, released in 1992, began the story of the Sakazaki family and Robert Garcia, further developed in two later sequels. Yuri Sakazaki has been abducted by Mr. Big to punish her father, Takuma, and her brother, Ryo. To rescue her, Ryo and Robert must take on numerous enemies around South Town, eventually reaching the mysterious Mr. Karate. The passion of the game's creators is evident in the unique game-play elements introduced. These include an energy gauge that is depleted every time a fighter uses a special maneuver, Desperation Attacks that are usable only when a fighter's health is low and camera zooming that adjusts on the fly as fighters move around the stage. All these features ensure that players use strategy and tactics, rather than simply mash buttons. Adding to the mix are little touches such as characters showing cuts when they are injured and voice-over samples during cut scenes. Can you perfect the art of fighting and save Yuri?

