The New Mature Advance Wars DS

advance_wars_ds_2_leadin.jpgWhen word of a newer, gritter Advance Wars for the Nintendo DS—one seemingly free of Andy, Max, Sami, Eagle, et al—we got a little worried. Had Intelligent Systems lost its way? New screens of Advance Wars 2 DS, however, continue to induce rock-solid turn-based strategy loving drool. Doing double DS duty on AWDS2 and the new Fire Emblem DS, Intelligent Systems show they know their stuff.

A pair of in-game screen shots is after the jump, showing off the all-new, more detailed sprites, plus giving us a look at the new cast and the new motorcycle unit. I firmly express my "Do Want".awds2_1.jpg awds2_2.jpg

