The Nike NES Hack

Yeah, the Gizmodo edition of Mark Wilson beat us to the punch on this fashionable hack quite some time ago, but we're just getting caught up. It may not work as a shoe, but as a NES, it's totally feasible. As the guts of a Nintendo Entertainment System fit easily into a Super Mario Bros. cartridge itself, I don't see any reason why I couldn't reasonably have an old beater Nike hooked up to my television. The laced NES controller is a nice touch, totally killing those Xbox 360-style Heely eyesores.
'Sneaker Pimps' pimped out NES sneaker [CrunchGear]
