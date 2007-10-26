The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

"The Office" Gets Second Lifed

the-office-local-ad-08.jpgAfter having some fun at Call of Duty's expense (in a way that I thought was both funny and not playing off Hollywood stereotypes), NBC's The Office is taking on Second Life later tonight. It looks like Dwight K. Schrute will be exploring the virtual world, hopefully without any encounters with snap-on genitalia. I have high hopes, so this had better be really funny. Or really really funny.

On a semi-related note, I take bad anything bad that I may have once said about Pam. She does deserve Jim and I hope they are very happy together. Click the picture for a mega version.

The Office Takes Out a "Local Ad" [via joystiq]

Comments

  • SpiceMan Guest

    Hooray! Call of Duty scenes were some of the funniest in the series.

    "You don't use the sniper in Carentan!"

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles