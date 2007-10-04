The Orange Box Begins To Pre-Load Via Steam

The ultimate Half-Life 2 collection, The Orange Box, is nearly upon us. Xbox 360 and PC gamers will bask in the value next week, while PlayStation 3 owners will enjoy chewing their nails and cursing Ken Kutaragi until December. Fortunately, for those of us with a Windows box and a Steam account, we can start working on our Half-Life 2 downloads, as Valve has begun pre-loading of both Portal and Half-Life 2: Episode Two to those who have pre-ordered the package.
Pre-loading via Steam for instant access is just one more reason I don't feel the need to drop my weight below 900 pounds and venture out of doors to visit a game shop ever again. Take that, society! You too, traditional retail!
