The Other Mario Pumpkin

IMG00211.JPG Ashcraft keeps prodding our readers into barbaric acts of pumpkin vandalism with his game-themed pumpkin posts. Every time he posts a picture somewhere a pumpkin dies, the relief of a video game character carved into its chest.

Above, the latest victim a pumpkin carved in two hours by reader Brandon. "My friends said I couldn't make one so I had to prove them wrong."

