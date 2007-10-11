The Outsider is Next Gen, Halo 3 and BioShock Aren't

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

screen18.jpgFrontier Developments' boss David Braben is feeling really confident about his upcoming game, The Outsider (for PS3 and Xbox 360). Players take control of an ex-CIA agent framed for the assassination of the President in what looks to be a good, "high octane" time. But like we said, he's feeling really confident about it.

I loved the 1930s-1950s atmosphere of BioShock... but the gameplay itself was not 'next-gen'... I found Halo 3 great fun, too, but also a little disappointing - as although there were a few nice touches and improved graphical fidelity, it hadn't really moved on much from Halo 2 in terms of the gameplay.

His game on the other hand, is going to be fantastic:

...if anything I am reassured; I think Outsider more than stands up to them, and I still think Outsider will be one of the first 'next-gen' games.

Braben's point is that gameplay has failed to evolve with this generation, and player choice is a letdown (as with BioShock, you can only "choose" to be good or bad, not much in between).

Here's hoping The Outsider is everything Braben claims it to be, offering us a robust world of possibilities while making two critically acclaimed AAA releases look like Atari 2600 titles. But until then, it seems like a lot of talk, and not a lot of...

BioShock, Halo 3 not "next-gen" [eurogamer]

