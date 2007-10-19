The Pikachu Perfume

All the Pokémon product crap, we could've sworn we caught it all. Guess not! This is apparently "Pokémon Perfume," AKA greatest Pokémon branding ever. An actual online retailer selling this apparently very real eau du toilette. It's made by Air Val International ('mkay) and goes for US$14.99. Me, I'd actually be game for smelling like Pikachu. Or better yet, telling people I smell like Pikachu. Pika Perfume [Shop.com via Poke Farm, Thanks Steve!]