The Power Glove Tattoo

Sometimes video game tattoos just make me laugh (with them and not at them) and this is definitely one of those cases. I certainly wouldn't choose this as a tattoo for myself, but more power to the person who got it on whatever unnameable body part this happens to be (my guess is calf). The inclusion of the "It's so bad" at the bottom takes this from highly questionable to actually pretty funny if not a little odd. Still, it's really well done and the electricity looks great.

[Thanks, cooper]