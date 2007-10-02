The Prince Of Wii Sports Tennis Controllers

The licensing department at Prince—normally a manufacturer of real life tennis rackets and tennis equipment—smells cash. The kind of cash that only casual gamers can provide. That's why they're getting into the Wii accessory game with their own Prince branded Wii-mote holders designed for last year's non-hardcore hit, Wii Sports. Remember that?

Well, Linda Glassel, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Image at Prince, says the licensed shells are "really a win-win for players and gamers" and we have a hard time arguing with win-win assessments that come from the VP level. They'll be available the second week of November for a cheap $14.99.

More pics of the princely rackets after this.