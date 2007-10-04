The Princess Bride, The Game, The Heartbreak

The Princess Bride saga continues in videogame form: True Love and High Adventure - The Official Princess Bride Game. But before you get too excited and start getting all quotey on us, you should know a few things (click through at your own risk).

1. It's a PC download. 2. It's aimed at the casual market. 3. A demo will come alongside the release of The Princess Bride 20th Anniversary DVD (reinforcing that casual game point pretty firmly). 4. The company developing it also makes this game.

Like never conceiving the colour blue or the taste of homogenised cheese, I never knew until I read this announcement that I would love a full-fledged game based upon the canon of The Princess Bride. Sure, it could be cheesy. But in the right hands—hell, screenwriter William Goldman might be game—you could have a Monkey Islandesque adventure complete with a "My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die", expanding health bar.

And while we have no real details about the game and I've jumped to too many conclusions already, the possibility for a decent Princess Bride game seems... this brings me no joy... inconceivable.

In honour of my personal heartbreak, maybe we could all dork out with our favourite quotes in the comments. And then, if you aren't too busy, you could attend church this Sunday. No particular faith? Try all of them if you have time.

