The Red Ring of Death T-Shirt

Are you one of the countless many who have suffered the indignity of those three red lights on your 360? Are you still waiting for your 360s triumphant return from the Microsoft repair center? Well, now you can wear your misery proudly on your chest with this Red Ring of Death T-shirt until your 360 comes marching home again, a little worse for the wear but hopefully functioning normally.

