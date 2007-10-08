The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Red Ring of Death T-Shirt

RRODTee.jpg Are you one of the countless many who have suffered the indignity of those three red lights on your 360? Are you still waiting for your 360s triumphant return from the Microsoft repair center? Well, now you can wear your misery proudly on your chest with this Red Ring of Death T-shirt until your 360 comes marching home again, a little worse for the wear but hopefully functioning normally.

Red Ring of Death T-Shirt [Casually Hardcore]

Comments

  • aubergine Guest

    Has anyone ever noticed that the rrod symbol is a neat inversion of the Halo symbol? I mean, it's uncannily like an inverted cross of Microsoft's good and evil.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles