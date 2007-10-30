The Simpsons Game Launch Party

It may not feature fabulously/obscenely chesty model Keeley Hazel, as the London launch event did, but tomorrow night, southern Californians will be treated to a kick-off party for EA's The Simpsons Game at Universal CityWalk and Hard Rock CafÃ©. No, Ms. Hazel's gargantuan rack won't be in attendance, but The Simpsons creator Matt Groening's respectable man-teats will be. He'll also be joined by unnamed writers from the television show and mysterious Fox celebrities.

The whole thing kicks off tomorrow night at 8 PM, with a "surprise unveiling" at 9:15. The usual snacks, drinks, giveaways and general fun will be dished out by the folks from EA and Fox, so make sure you show up on time. There will be early access to the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 game.