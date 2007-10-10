After we ran the story on the European Halo 3 bundle yesterday, some folks went away confused. Not really sure what it all meant. So let's be clear on some facts, which our legions of European readers were nice enough to fill us in on. Firstly, this bundle is an official Microsoft Europe deal. Secondly, it's available across much of Europe, including Spain, Germany, Portugal, Austria, the Netherlands and... South Africa. Maybe even more countries, we're not quite sure as Microsoft Europe won't get back to us, but at least those. Finally, they've been on sale in those countries since Halo 3's launch, so anyone hoping for a British release shouldn't hope too hard, lest they over-hope and end up hurting themselves (as for Australia, definitely no, MS telling us "We have no plans for a Halo 3 bundle in Australia or New Zealand"). We all clear on that? Excellent!
The Skinny On The Euro Halo 3 Bundle
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink