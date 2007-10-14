The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Tetris Cart Clock

tetriscartridgeclock.jpgI love Etsy. They always come through with some of the greatest home made gaming crafts. This little Tetris cart clock sold for a measly $20, but if you have a little time and knowhow, you could easily make one yourself. All you need is an old Nintendo cart, a drill, some inexpensive clockworks (available at almost any store with craft supplies), a plastic stand and some glue. I've actually made a few clocks in my time (just ask any of my friends about Christmas 2002) and they are incredibly easy and cheap to put together and the results are always great. Try it, you may like it.

[via Wonderland]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles