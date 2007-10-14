The Tetris Cart Clock

I love Etsy. They always come through with some of the greatest home made gaming crafts. This little Tetris cart clock sold for a measly $20, but if you have a little time and knowhow, you could easily make one yourself. All you need is an old Nintendo cart, a drill, some inexpensive clockworks (available at almost any store with craft supplies), a plastic stand and some glue. I've actually made a few clocks in my time (just ask any of my friends about Christmas 2002) and they are incredibly easy and cheap to put together and the results are always great. Try it, you may like it.

[via Wonderland]