The Toilet Is Where to Study

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft RE: Halo 3 Smack Down

Yes, I think a fund raiser would be a dandy idea. And if it's in December, even better! 'Cause I'll be back in Texas for the holidays. And all the games coming out? I'm at a loss. Hey game companies, let's space this stuff out! Kthx.

Today, when in the bathroom, I noticed a chart of hiragana characters. In Japanese, there are three basic writing systems: hiragana, katakana and Chinese kanji. Kids start learning hiragana first, then katakana, then kanji. Mini Bash is learning hiragana. It's not *that* hard as compared to English as it's completely phonetic. Though, like learning anything there is remembering involved. So, back to the bathroom! Seems a chart has been place at his eye level. While sitting on the throne, doing his business, he can stare at the chart and review characters he's learned. Here's the odd bit: When I first started learning hiragana so many moons ago, multiple people here in Japan recommended that I put a hiragana chart in the bathroom — not in the bedroom, kitchen or wherever, but the bathroom (AKA the toilet). And I don't just mean a few people, but multiple.

