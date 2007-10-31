The Totally Official Trick-or-Treat Bag

This isn't "kind of" official, it's totally official. A Halloween goodie bag straight from the Pokémon Center in Osaka! A friend of the family's dropped this by the house earlier today to give Mini-Bash this Pokémon trick-or-treat bag filled with Pokémon sweets. Neato, huh? More pics after the jump!

The bag's other side.

Seconds after this, my kid ate that Pikachu cookie, which he said was "good."