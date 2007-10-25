The TP Plane

Remember this guy? Sure ya do! He's back. Same toilet paper, different contest. This time GeeQzilla is back with his entry for the Ace Combat 6 contest. He writes:

I was attempting folding up a 4' X 6' piece of artboard when I accidentally ripped it in half and cried out $#!+!!!! That's when I got this idea :)

Here's what is happening: We're doing a paper airplane contest for Ace Combat 6. We've got a bundle of goodies that includes Ace Combat 6, glossy, photo-quality screenshots autographed by the game's producer and director, Ace Combat 6 Xbox 360 faceplates and the AC6 Flightstick set. To win this bundle you've gotta fold, cut, glue bits of paper together in hopes of creating a truly gnarly paper jet plane. They don't have to actually fly, but hey, if they do, that's a major plus. Be sure to snap a pic of your creation with something that says "Kotaku" and send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Add "Ace Combat 6 Contest" to your subject line. Deadline is October 25th at midnight PST. Today!