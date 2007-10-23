The Usable Halo Helmet

On Friday I posted the results of one of my flights of fancy, gutting out the Master Chief helmet that came with the Legendary edition of Halo 3 so I could wear it on my head. At the time I said that I thought that replacing the fake visor with a real one would ruin the effect. As much as I appreciate the hardwork this PBNation poster put into doing just that, I think I was right. You're not meant to see the Master Chief's eyes, you need that gold, reflective glass (or plastic) to really deliver the look.

Halo Master Chief Goggle [PB Nation]