The Warhammer 40,000: Squad Command PSP Demo

It's looks like it must be demo Sunday. First we got the Crysis Demo for the PC and now the PSP is getting some demo love. The Warhammer 40, 000: Squad Command demo for the PSP is now available for download at THQ's website. Become a Space Marine and lead your team to victory over the evil Space Marines. Or you can do it the other way around, it's all up to you. Space Marines is Space Marines.

The Warhammer 40,000 : Squad Command [THQ]