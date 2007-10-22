The Weighted Companion Cube Cake

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

cubecake.jpgEver since the release of The Orange Box, gamers have gone Companion Cube crazy. There have been wallpapers, a papercraft, myriad fan-art and even a home made plushie dedicated to the little heart adorned box. I suppose it was just a matter of time before someone made a Companion Cube cake and it looks like that time is now. Half-Life 2.net forum poster f1r3b4ll and his significant other baked this tasty treat after completing Portal n honour of the game that has spawned numerous internet memes within it's first couple weeks of existence. Bon appetit!

  • Lev Arris Guest

    Cool.

    But surely if you eat it, you would be without a companion? That's if it is realy cake at all.

  • DShrike Guest

    The cake is a lie!!

