The Weighted Companion Cube Cake

Ever since the release of The Orange Box, gamers have gone Companion Cube crazy. There have been wallpapers, a papercraft, myriad fan-art and even a home made plushie dedicated to the little heart adorned box. I suppose it was just a matter of time before someone made a Companion Cube cake and it looks like that time is now. Half-Life 2.net forum poster f1r3b4ll and his significant other baked this tasty treat after completing Portal n honour of the game that has spawned numerous internet memes within it's first couple weeks of existence. Bon appetit!

[Thanks, animstar]