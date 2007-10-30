Having tooled around with a preview build for a few weeks, the UPS man dropped by my apartment Friday with a final version of Atari's PC RPG The Witcher. Along with the game came a short story from the creator of The Witcher series, Andrze J. Sapowski, entitled "The Lesser Evil". It's an interesting read, and I hope more of his work makes the leap to English so I can further explore the world behind the game. Also included was the snarling wolf keychain, which is both heavy and pointy. I can personally attest to the fact that it hurts like a bitch when you step on it with bare feet. Look for full impressions of the game itself tomorrow if I can stop playing the game long enough to write about it.
The Witcher Swag
