The Zelda Sleeve Tattoo: The Beginning

Some of you may remember Sam Mullin and his kick arse Nintendo/Mario sleeve tattoo. Back when we first posted it, Sam had mentioned that he would soon be getting a Zelda sleeve on the other arm and well, it looks like he's started the process! Already present are Link, princess Zelda and Ghoma with Gannon and others yet to come. The tattoo work is being done by Daniel Innes , the same artist from the Mario piece and if this new one turns out as good as the last one, it's bound to be great.

The Zelda sleeve [SamuelMullin.com] [via GayGamer]