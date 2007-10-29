There's a bug in the Ban Hammer! Seems that our recent redesign made our Hammer more sensitive to just about anyone, leading to random bannings. While bannings are generally a good thing (and make us happy), these bannings lack discretion and are giving good commenters the boot. So! Please check your commenter page. If there is a giant "X," you've been banned. Read through your comments and check to see if you wrote anything assholish or stupid or stupidly assholish. If not, then you might be one of the innocents. Send your commenter page URL to tipsATkotaku.com so we can get you back in the commenting fold.
