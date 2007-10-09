There's A Viva PiÃ±ata Party In Your BK Kids Meal

Fans of Viva PiÃ±ata, charbroiled beef and/or mechanically separated, reshaped chicken meat will want to hoof it on down to their local Burger King and secure themselves a BK Kids Meal. The fast food chain is giving kids their required daily amount of plastic with an octet of brightly coloured toys molded in the form of the cast of Viva PiÃ±ata Party Animals, one free with each kid targeted combo.

The best part is that each piÃ±ata comes packed with a surprise inside, one that doesn't require you to smash the thing to bits to recover. Surprises inside include dreidels, kazoos, yo-yos and puzzles. Head on over to the Burger King site or troll the Rare forums to learn more.

Burger King! It's a wonderful restaurant!

Viva PiÃ±ata [Burger King - thanks, Jim!]